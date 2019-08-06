This CrossFit Games-Exclusive Reebok Shoe Is Now Being Sold Everywhere

Reebok offered a colorway of its acclaimed Nano 9 sneaker exclusively at the 2019 CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisc., this past weekend. And now, fans of both the sport and the shoe everywhere can pick up a pair.

The iteration of the Reebok CrossFit Nano 9 that was available at the CrossFit Games, which was held Aug. 1-4 at the Alliant Energy Center, is executed with deep black and green tones. Aside from aesthetics, the performance training sneaker features the brand’s Flexweave upper material and upgraded midsole cushioning from past models, designed to work well for any versatile, high-intensity cross-training workout.

Retail price for the shoe, which is available on Reebok.com, is $130.

The 2019 CrossFit Games-exclusive Reebok Nano 9. CREDIT: Reebok

After revealing the Nano 9 in late May, Reebok released the shoe to the masses on June 12. At a launch event in New York City, the brand’s senior senior performance footwear product manager, Tal Short, explained the biggest change made with the Nano 9 from past looks in the franchise to FN.

“We’re realizing that running is a bigger part of CrossFit — that’s the truth — and as the leaders in CrossFit, we need to evolve with it. We can’t still,” Short said. “A lot of our competitors have the same shoe they had four years ago, and we can’t do that. We’re the leaders; we need to set the bar.”

