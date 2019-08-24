Reebok’s Clever Campaign Celebrates Women in ‘A Man’s World’

The women of Reebok's "It's A Man's World" campaign.

Reebok is all for women’s empowerment.

The brand’s latest campaign and collection, “It’s A Man’s World,” is part of a bigger push to celebrate the women who are creating a lane for themselves in industries where men historically dominate.

Reebok said the ad play was inspired by its 2001 marketing initiative, dubbed “It’s A Woman’s World,” which featured female superstars who addressed cultural and gender stereotypes.

Leading the campaign is beloved sneakerhead and writer Jazerai Allen-Lord, record producer WondaGurl (whose real name is Ebony Naomi Oshunrinde), illustrator Anhia Zaira Santana, writer and art activist Kimberly Drew and sneaker blog Girl on Kicks owner Sanne Poeze.

The collection will feature new iterations of three classic silhouettes — Club C, Workout and Freestyle Hi — with “It’s A Man’s World” detailing. A series of five collaborations are also included in the lineup, starting with a Club C reimagined by Allen-Lord. The other collabs — which use the Aztrek, Freestyle Hi, Instapump Fury and Daytona DMX models — will begin hitting stores in September, with a new one dropping each month until January.

“It has to start on the inside. A brand has to make a decision like Reebok did, to say we’re going to recognize the people on the ground doing the work. We’re going to be disruptive, and we don’t care,” Allen-Lord said in a statement.

Reebok will deliver the “It’s A Man’s World” lineup via Reebok.com and at select retailers on Sept. 1. Allen-Lord’s Club C will be available exclusively at Reebok.com in men’s and women’s sizing.

