Reebok Is Set to Release a Sneaker Featuring Adidas’ Acclaimed Boost Cushioning

Boost cushioning has long been synonymous with top-tier Adidas footwear. But the acclaimed tech is about to make an appearance on a classic Reebok sneaker.

The athletic giants are set to deliver the Instapump Fury Boost, a look that pairs the futurism of Reebok’s Instapump — which originally hit the market in 1994 — with Adidas’ modern performance cushioning. (Adidas is the parent company to Reebok, acquiring the brand in 2005.)

“Instapump Fury Boost is exactly something we would have tried back in 1994 if we had the technology,” Instapump Fury designer Steven Smith said in a statement. “We were always experimenting to find the best cushioning system possible. It is great to build a hybrid of the best of both brands’ technologies.”

The Instapump Fury was a bold look for the ’90s. Aside from Pump tech, the sneaker featured a sandal-like design and an eye-catching Split Sole unit, executed with Smith’s “no more than what you need” mantra. And the first Adidas shoes featuring Boost hit the market in 2013, although the innovation would take off two years later when the Three Stripes would debut the UltraBoost.

“When the Instapump Fury was released in 1994, there was no other athletic shoe like it. Even today, it feels ambitiously experimental,” Reebok Classic GM Kelly Hibler said in a statement. “Now 25 years later, the Instapump Fury is ready for reinvention. Celebrating the legacy of the Instapump and the cushioning of Adidas’s Boost technology, the Instapump Fury Boost is here for a whole new generation.”

Although Reebok and Adidas announced the release of the shoe today, images are not yet available.

The sneaker will drop in three packs that the brands said will “capture the heritage of both the Instapump Fury and Boost concepts” throughout fall ’19, starting with the Instapump Fury Boost “Prototype” sold exclusively at AtmosCon Japan on Oct. 5. The sneakers will be limited to 50 pairs.

