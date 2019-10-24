Gigi Hadid’s Outdoors-Inspired Reebok Collection Has ’90s Vibes With Trending Fall Colors

Gigi Hadid fans, rejoice: The supermodel’s second Reebok collection is finally available.

The fall ’19 range released today — featuring ’90s-inspired pieces that play off Hadid’s love of the great outdoors.

“Everything about the outdoors inspires me. The light, the colors, the energy, the complexity. My season two collection is meant to support you, work with you, work with the temperatures, with the environment,” Hadid said in a release. “Boundless to me is the feeling of nature and being able to breathe and look at the sky and feel limitless. When you find what makes you feel free, then you can really do anything.”

Gigi Hadid poses in a campaign for her Gigi Hadid x Reebok fall collection.

With respect to footwear, the collection features a new DMX 2k Zip sneaker, which features a textile and faux leather upper, zip detailing over the laces and a durable rubber outsole. The silhouette comes in beige or black/gray and costs $100. Colors that pop are on-trend for athletic-outdoor styles this season as seen in some of the shoe’s bright orange-pink accents. Browns are big, too. Hadid models the hue with blues and creams in color-block patterns.

Gigi Hadid x Reebok DMX 2k Zip sneaker.

Gigi Hadid x Reebok DMX 2k Zip sneaker.

Other items in the fall range include one-shouldered sports bras, co-ord track suits and convertible vests. Products have been rendered in a palette inspired by the outdoors, with desert khaki and sky blue joining white and black.

Gigi Hadid poses in a campaign for her Gigi Hadid x Reebok fall collection.

The full Reebok x Gigi Hadid range can be shopped now at Reebok.com/gigihadid — with some sizes already beginning to sell out. Prices begin at $12 for a pair of socks and go up to $110 for the Aztrek sneaker, which featured in the star’s first Reebok collection.

