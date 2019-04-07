Reebok Adds New Affordable Running Shoe That Returns Your Energy

Reebok just announced the release of a new running shoe, the Forever Floatride Energy.

The sneaker is one style among the growing collection of running shoes from the athletic and lifestyle company.

“This product is the next step in the evolution of Reebok running,” said Scott Daley, general manager of running, said in a statement.

The Reebok Forever Floatride Energy features the latest in the brand’s footwear technology. The shoe is complete with a Floatride Engery foam, a TPE which makes up the whole midsole, and a lightweight mesh upper.

The shoe retails for $100 and comes in two colorways: in cobalt/navy/gold/white and black/white/silver.

Reebok Forever Floatride Energy. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The Forever Floatride Energy shoe is the fifth shoe to join the Floatride family. It follows after the Floatride Run, designed for long distance, and the Liquid Float shoes for cardio workouts and distance running. The Floatride 6000 is designed for a more athleisure-type of use, and the Floatride RS fit is intended for casual runs.

“The Reebok Forever Floatride Energy represents the introduction of the new generation of running shoes for athletes around the globe,” said Daily.

The new Reebok Forever Floatride is now available online.

