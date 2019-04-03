Reebok Has a New CrossFit Shoe Collection — Here’s How to Buy It

CrossFit Games athlete Pat Vellner with the Reebok CrossFit Nano 8 Be More Human.

CrossFit fanatics, Reebok has a new collection for you.

Available now is the Reebok CrossFit Be More Human pack, which the brand said was made to celebrate its “world-class athlete partners and how they embody Reebok’s Be More Human mantra.” The lineup boasts new iterations of four beloved performance shoes: Nano 2, Nano 4, Nano 6 and the Nano 8 Flexweave.

The range retails from $110 to $130. It is available in men’s and women’s sizing via Reebok.com.

The Reebok CrossFit Nano 2 is a low-cut training shoe that features a breathable mesh upper, flex grooves in the forefoot for flexibility and the brand’s DuraGrip print on the toecap and a high-abrasion rubber outsole for added durability. It is executed in a white, black and neon red color palette and retails for $110.

Reebok CrossFit Nano 2 Be More Human CREDIT: Reebok

Meanwhile, the pack’s CrossFit Nano 4 boasts a light sand, black and gum palette and features open-weave mesh and a DuraCage upper for breathable support, Reebok’s RopePro tech on the outsole for rope climbing and a multi-surface outsole. It retails for $120.

Reebok CrossFit Nano 4 Be More Human CREDIT: Reebok

In a black, moonpool, pure silver and white colorway is the CrossFit Nano 6. The shoe boasts a compression-molded shock absorbing midsole, a raised lug pattern on the outsole for improved traction and RopePro tech for rope climbing. It comes with a $130 retail price.

Reebok CrossFit Nano 6 Be More Human CREDIT: Reebok

And the CrossFit Nano 8 in the line is designed with a black, neon red, neon lime and white color palette. Performance features include Reebok’s Flexweave upper for strength and flexibility, heel bootie construction for comfort and flex grooves in the forefoot for flexibility. It retails for $130.

Reebok CrossFit Nano 8 Be More Human CREDIT: Reebok

