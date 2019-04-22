Reebok’s ‘Alien’ Stompers Are Back for Its 40th Anniversary With New Sneakers That Look Old

Reebok’s latest release is every sci-fi fan’s dream come true.

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of “Alien” — the cult-classic sci-fi/horror film franchise — the athletic wear brand is dropping fresh kicks inspired by the movie.

Reebok Alien Stomper 40th Anniversary OG CREDIT: Reebok

On April 26, known as Alien Day, Reebok will re-release the Alien Stomper mid, a shoe inspired by Sigourney Weaver’s footwear in the film. The latest shoe is designed to look like a prototype.

Sigourney Weaver wearing the Reebok Alien Stomper Sneakers in “Alien.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox.

The idea is that it’s a prototype. Any time you build shoe there’s always prototypes of the samplings a year to 18 months out from the design process. The theory we chose to go with is that the shoe that showed up in the second movie could have been in the first movie and existed.” said Reebok designer Christopher Hill When you buy it, it’s supposed to feel like you just happen to find this prototype of the shoe 40 years later that was on the ship, that’s why it’s aged and yellowed.” ” said Reebok designer Christopher Hill in a release . “.”

Reebok Alien Stomper 40th Anniversary OG CREDIT: Reebok

Designed with an old-school feel, the new kick is a low-top version of the shoe Weaver sports in the film. The high-top style was available to shop in 2016 , dropping alongside a mid version.

Hill took a meticulous approach to designing the newest shoe — researching everything from the branding (he went with concept logos and details never used in final film production) to the boxes.

“At this time, in the ’80s Reeboks were coming out in the vintage union flag boxes. So when I designed this box the thought was, if I was a designer in the ’70s trying to design what a futuristic Reebok box would look like, that’s what this would be,” he said of the packaging. “It’s like retro futuristic.”

The shoes retail for $125. They will be available to shop on Reebok.com starting at midnight ET on April 26.

Below, check out Reebok cross-fit tips.

Want more?

Exclusive: UFC Star Rose Namajunas Talks Reebok Shoes and Defending Her Title at UFC 237

Pharrell Williams’ Next Adidas Sneaker Collab Is Going to Be Hard to Get

K-Swiss’ Collab With Coolhaus Ice Cream Comes With Sprinkles on the Soles and an Inspiring Story