After US Open Win, Rafael Nadal Is One Away From Tying Federer’s Grand Slam Record

It was a hard-fought win for Rafael Nadal.

The 33-year-old Spaniard won the U.S. Open in Queens, N.Y. tonight in an arduous five-set match. After more than 5 hours of play, he beat Daniil Medvedev, a 23-year-old from Russia (7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4).

Rafael Nadal celebrates U.S. Open win. CREDIT: Ella Ling/Shutterstock

With tonight’s win, Nadal has 19 Grand Slam wins in total, putting him within one of Roger Federer’s record 20. This is the Nike athlete’s fourth U.S. Open win, with the others having come in 2010, 2013 and 2017. Nicknamed “King of Clay,” Nadal has won the French Open 12 times — owning the record for the most wins at a single major tournament by any male player.

Medvedev, who is backed by Lacoste, was seeded fifth in the tournament. He complained to the chair umpire about the amount of time Nadal was taking to ready himself for the return. Nadal was hit with a code violation for the behavior, but the violation didn’t ultimately impact the match’s result.

While Nadal inches closer to tying Federer’s record with tonight’s victory, Serena Williams saw her hopes of a women’s singles record-tying 24th Grand Slam win dashed yet again yesterday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Nike athlete lost to Bianca Andreescu, a 19-year-old Canadian seeded at No. 15 in the tournament.

