Sign up for our newsletter today!

Every Nike Sneaker ‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal Wore to Win the French Open

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Rafael Nadal
Rod Laver: 1969
Billie Jean King: 1972
Chris Evert: 1974
Arthur Ashe: 1976
View Gallery 29 Images

He’s the “King of Clay” for a reason: Rafael Nadal has won an all-time high 11 French Open titles.

Considered by many as the favorite to again win this year’s tournament, the 32-year-old begins play in the Round of 128 on Monday. He’ll take to the court in the NikeCourt Cage 3 Glove “What The” Rafa. The shoe features visual details recalling all the past sneakers Nadal wore to claim victory in Paris. It’s available to shop in limited quantities on Nike.com and in select retailers.

NikeCourt Cage 3 Glove "What The"
The NikeCourt Cage 3 Glove “What The.”
CREDIT: Nike

The Nike-sponsored athlete has donned a pair of the brand’s shoes all 11 times he won the championship at Roland Garros, from 2005 to last year. Below, check out every Nike styles he’s worn on the court during his run of French Open dominance:

Related

How French Open Sneaker Style Has Changed Over the Years

Nike to End Penalties for Pregnant Female Athletes After Public Backlash

Serena Williams Wears These Powerful Words to Silence French Open Fashion Critics

2005: Nike Air Max Breathe Free II

Rafael NadalFRENCH OPEN TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS, ROLAND GARROS, PARIS, FRANCE - 05 JUN 2005
Rafael Nadal in the Nike Air Max Breathe Free II in 2005.
CREDIT: Ron C Angle/Shutterstock

2006: Nike Air Max Breathe III

Rafael Nadal of Spain Serves to Ivan Ljubicic of Croatia During Their Semi Final Match For the French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros in Paris Friday 09 June 2006France Tennis French Open - Jun 2006
Rafael Nadal in the Nike Air Max Breathe III in 2006.
CREDIT: Christophe Karaba/Shutterstock

2007: Nike Air Max Breathe Cage

Rafael Nadal (ESP)Tennis French Open 2007 - 8 Jun 2007
Rafael Nadal in the Nike Air Max Breathe Cage in 2007.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

2008: Nike Air Max Breathe Cage II

Rafael Nadal of Spain.French Open Day 15 french Open Day 15 - 08 Jun 2008
Rafael Nadal in the Nike Air Max Breathe Cage II in 2008.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

2010: Nike Air Max CourtBallistec 2.3

Rafael Nadal of Spain Celebrates His Straight Sets Victory Over Robin Soderling of Sweden in the Men's Singles Final For the French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros in Paris France 06 June 2010 France ParisFrance Tennis French Open 2010 Grand Slam - Jun 2010
Rafael Nadal in the Nike Air Max CourtBallistec 2.3 in 2010.
CREDIT: Guillaume Horcajuelo/Shutterstock

2011: Nike Air Max CourtBallistec 3.3

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in four sets, 7-5, 7-6, 5-7, 6-1, in the men's final of the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in ParisTennis French Open, Paris, France - 5 Jun 2011
Rafael Nadal in the Nike Air Max CourtBallistec 3.3 in 2011.
CREDIT: Michel Spingler/Shutterstock

2012: Nike Air Max Court Ballistec 4.3

Rafael Nadal of Spain Returns to Novak Djokovic of Serbia During Their Final Match For the French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros in Paris France 10 June 2012 France ParisFrance Tennis French Open 2012 Grand Slam - Jun 2012
Rafael Nadal in the Nike Air Max Court Ballistec 4.3 in 2012.
CREDIT: Yoan Valat/Shutterstock

2013: Nike Air Max Court Ballistec 4.3

Rafael Nadal of Spain in Action During the Men's Final Match Against His Compatriot David Ferrer at the French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros in Paris France 09 June 2013 France ParisFrance Tennis French Open 2013 Grand Slam - Jun 2013
Rafael Nadal in the Nike Air Max Court Ballistec 4.3 in 2013.
CREDIT: Christophe Karaba/Shutterstock

2014: Nike Air Max Court Ballistec 4.3

Rafael Nadal of Spain Celebrates a Set Point Winner Against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the Men's Final of the French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros in Paris France 08 June 2014 France ParisFrance Tennis French Open 2014 Grand Slam - Jun 2014
Rafael Nadal in the Nike Air Max Court Ballistec 4.3 in 2014.
CREDIT: Christophe Karaba/Shutterstock

2017: Nike Lunar Ballistec 2

Rafael Nadal in action against Stan Wawrinka in the finalFrench Open Tennis, Day Fifteen, Roland Garros, Paris, France - 11th June 2017
Rafael Nadal in the Nike Lunar Ballistec 2 in 2017.
CREDIT: Mike Frey/Shutterstock

2018: Nike Air Zoom Cage III

Rafael Nadal (ESP) celebrates his victory against Dominic Thiem (AUT) during the men's singles finalFrench Open Tennis Championships, Day Fifteen, Roland Garros, Paris, France - 10 June 2018
Rafael Nadal in the Nike Air Zoom Cage III in 2018.
CREDIT: Dave Shopland/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more sneaker style on the court at the French Open over the years.

Below, watch tennis legend Stan Smith discuss his eponymous Adidas sneaker.

Want more?

How French Open Sneaker Style Has Changed Over the Years

You Won’t Believe How Much Money the French Open Tennis Winners Make

You Won’t Believe How Much the French Open’s Greatest Tennis Stars Have Changed Through the Years

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad