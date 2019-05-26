Every Nike Sneaker ‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal Wore to Win the French Open

He’s the “King of Clay” for a reason: Rafael Nadal has won an all-time high 11 French Open titles.
Considered by many as the favorite to again win this year’s tournament, the 32-year-old begins play in the Round of 128 on Monday. He’ll take to the court in the NikeCourt Cage 3 Glove “What The” Rafa. The shoe features visual details recalling all the past sneakers Nadal wore to claim victory in Paris. It’s available to shop in limited quantities on Nike.com and in select retailers.
The Nike-sponsored athlete has donned a pair of the brand’s shoes all 11 times he won the championship at Roland Garros, from 2005 to last year. Below, check out every Nike styles he’s worn on the court during his run of French Open dominance:
2005: Nike Air Max Breathe Free II
2006: Nike Air Max Breathe III
2007: Nike Air Max Breathe Cage
2008: Nike Air Max Breathe Cage II
2010: Nike Air Max CourtBallistec 2.3
2011: Nike Air Max CourtBallistec 3.3
2012: Nike Air Max Court Ballistec 4.3
2013: Nike Air Max Court Ballistec 4.3
2014: Nike Air Max Court Ballistec 4.3
2017: Nike Lunar Ballistec 2
2018: Nike Air Zoom Cage III
