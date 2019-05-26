Every Nike Sneaker ‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal Wore to Win the French Open

He’s the “King of Clay” for a reason: Rafael Nadal has won an all-time high 11 French Open titles.

Considered by many as the favorite to again win this year’s tournament, the 32-year-old begins play in the Round of 128 on Monday. He’ll take to the court in the NikeCourt Cage 3 Glove “What The” Rafa. The shoe features visual details recalling all the past sneakers Nadal wore to claim victory in Paris. It’s available to shop in limited quantities on Nike.com and in select retailers.

The NikeCourt Cage 3 Glove “What The.” CREDIT: Nike

The Nike-sponsored athlete has donned a pair of the brand’s shoes all 11 times he won the championship at Roland Garros, from 2005 to last year. Below, check out every Nike styles he’s worn on the court during his run of French Open dominance:

2005: Nike Air Max Breathe Free II

Rafael Nadal in the Nike Air Max Breathe Free II in 2005. CREDIT: Ron C Angle/Shutterstock

2006: Nike Air Max Breathe III

Rafael Nadal in the Nike Air Max Breathe III in 2006. CREDIT: Christophe Karaba/Shutterstock

2007: Nike Air Max Breathe Cage

Rafael Nadal in the Nike Air Max Breathe Cage in 2007. CREDIT: Shutterstock

2008: Nike Air Max Breathe Cage II

Rafael Nadal in the Nike Air Max Breathe Cage II in 2008. CREDIT: Shutterstock

2010: Nike Air Max CourtBallistec 2.3

Rafael Nadal in the Nike Air Max CourtBallistec 2.3 in 2010. CREDIT: Guillaume Horcajuelo/Shutterstock

2011: Nike Air Max CourtBallistec 3.3

Rafael Nadal in the Nike Air Max CourtBallistec 3.3 in 2011. CREDIT: Michel Spingler/Shutterstock

2012: Nike Air Max Court Ballistec 4.3

Rafael Nadal in the Nike Air Max Court Ballistec 4.3 in 2012. CREDIT: Yoan Valat/Shutterstock

2013: Nike Air Max Court Ballistec 4.3

Rafael Nadal in the Nike Air Max Court Ballistec 4.3 in 2013. CREDIT: Christophe Karaba/Shutterstock

2014: Nike Air Max Court Ballistec 4.3

Rafael Nadal in the Nike Air Max Court Ballistec 4.3 in 2014. CREDIT: Christophe Karaba/Shutterstock

2017: Nike Lunar Ballistec 2

Rafael Nadal in the Nike Lunar Ballistec 2 in 2017. CREDIT: Mike Frey/Shutterstock

2018: Nike Air Zoom Cage III

Rafael Nadal in the Nike Air Zoom Cage III in 2018. CREDIT: Dave Shopland/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more sneaker style on the court at the French Open over the years.

Below, watch tennis legend Stan Smith discuss his eponymous Adidas sneaker.

Want more?

How French Open Sneaker Style Has Changed Over the Years

You Won’t Believe How Much Money the French Open Tennis Winners Make

You Won’t Believe How Much the French Open’s Greatest Tennis Stars Have Changed Through the Years