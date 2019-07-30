Pyer Moss’ Kerby Jean-Raymond to Lead Newly Created Reebok Studies Division

Kerby Jean-Raymond will lead the newly created Reebok Studies division, the sneaker giant announced today.

Reebok Studies will feature men’s, women’s and unisex footwear, apparel and accessory collections. In his role as artistic director, Jean-Raymond will tap current and prospective brand partners to work on capsule collections and collaborations.

The designer pitched the concept of Studies to Reebok after being inspired by the brand’s talent roster, he said in a release.

“My vision is to not only work with existing Reebok talent and partners; it’s also to champion new ones,” Jean-Raymond said. “Having my own division at Reebok allows me a way to provide a pathway for bringing in designers, artists and personalities that we feel can marry well with the Reebok brand. As the first designer to ever work with Reebok in this capacity, I feel honored to be a part of such an important moment in the brand’s history.”

Jean-Raymond’s luxury label, Pyer Moss, has become known for championing diversity and authenticity. Through Pyer Moss, Jean-Raymond has worked with Reebok on two buzzy collections since 2017. The financially successful partnership led FN to award Reebok by Pyer Moss with its Achievement Award for Collaboration of the Year.

“A lot of people wanted to keep me in a box,” Jean-Raymond explained in his FNAA acceptance speech. “My work is political, so I was offered political things, and I was offered things that were specifically black or specifically street. And Reebok said, ‘Do whatever the f**k you want,’ and that was immediately the perfect match for me.”

Fans can expect more collaborative designs going forward, now under the Reebok Studies umbrella.

“Kerby is a cultural force and masterful storyteller. Since joining the Reebok team, he has injected the brand with fresh ideas while maintaining his unapologetic voice and design point of view,” Kelly Hibler, VP of Classics, said. “We are excited to continue our journey with him and further integrate his progressive approach.”

