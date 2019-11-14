Pusha T Reworks Adidas Originals’ Classic Ozweego Sneaker for His Latest Collab

Pusha T has delivered consistent sought-after collabs with Adidas Originals. And the rap megastar has another one with the brand coming soon.

For his latest collaboration, Pusha T reworked the classic Ozweego silhouette, one of the hottest shoes of the year. The model is a change for the “If You Know You Know” rapper, who usually reimagines EQT silhouettes. The latest drop features two colorways: “Tech Mineral” and “Mystery Brown.”

The “Tech Mineral” look, which the rapper debuted at the Something in the Water Festival in April, features a predominantly blue upper with black and semi-solar yellow stripes, a dark green tongue with matching laces and the style’s signature tube on the upper executed in translucent black. The “Mystery Brown” iteration is executed with a black and brown upper, a black leather tongue, black suede-effect material on the lateral heel and eyestay, and solar green and “mystery brown” stripes. The tube on this shoe is translucent green. Both shoes feature the brand’s classic Adiprene and Adiprene+ cushioning and the “King Push” semi-solar branding on the insoles.

The two new Adidas Originals x Pusha T Ozweego colorways arrive via Adidas.com/Pusha_T on Nov. 16 and will retail for $150.

Adidas Originals x Pusha T Ozweego “Tech Mineral.” CREDIT: Adidas Originals

Adidas Originals x Pusha T Ozweego “Mystery Brown.” CREDIT: Adidas Originals

