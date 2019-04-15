Pusha T Debuts New Adidas Sneakers at Coachella

Pusha T performs at the Budweiser Made In America Festival, in Philadelphia in September 2017.

It appears that Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, wasn’t the only artist flaunting new Adidas kicks at Coachella this weekend.

Prior to hitting the stage at the music festival yesterday, rapper Pusha T took to his personal Instagram account to showcase what is presumed to be an upcoming collaboration with the Three Stripes dubbed the King Push Ozweego. The kicks boast a tonal white mesh upper with subtle branding on the sides, sitting atop an adiPrene+ tooling in a contrasting sail hue. According to the caption, Pusha hints that this previously unseen model is a forthcoming collab that’s expected to release this summer, but that information has yet to be confirmed by Adidas.

Perhaps the most talked-about moment regarding the 41-year-old rapper’s performance was his elaborate music set. Pusha kicked off his show by emerging atop a snow-capped mountain while matching his footwear with an all-white ensemble.

This isn’t the first time Pusha T has worked with Adidas on collaborative sneakers. Pusha’s partnership with the Three Stripes dates back to 2014 with already a handful of collabs under his belt.

Watch the video below on how to clean your sneakers.

