Puma x ‘The Walking Dead’ Sneakers Are Scary-Cool

The new Puma x "The Walking Dead" sneaker available exclusively at Foot Locker.

Hold on to your bats, swords and crossbows, folks, because just announced its newest shoe in its POP by Foot Locker series: Puma x “The Walking Dead” sneakers.

The Puma GV Special is designed by popular customizer, Alexander-John, and retails for $200 exclusively the retailer, dropping Monday. The shoes will be available online at Footlocker.com, in Foot Locker’s Times Square POP shop and in select Puma Labs.

The new Puma X “The Walking Dead” sneaker available exclusively at Foot Locker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Foot Locker

The new Puma x “The Walking Dead” sneaker available exclusively at Foot Locker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Foot Locker

The shoe has a white base with yellow detailing and a perforated toe. Along with black laces and a black tongue, the sneaker also features hand-painted dirt patterns and unique leather detailing on the top and heel.

Alexander-John designed the shoe with the show’s storyline of the Whisperers in mind. “[They] play a very important role in how I brought this shoe to life. I love the simplicity of the concept and how the Whisperers hide in plain sight,” explained the customizer.

Fans of “The Walking Dead” are well aware of the Whisperers from season nine of the hit series. They are led by the merciless Alpha, a character who Alexander-John made sure to highlight on the insoles of the shoe.

The new Puma x “The Walking Dead” sneaker available exclusively at Foot Locker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Foot Locker

The insoles from the new Puma x “The Walking Dead” sneaker available exclusively at Foot Locker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Foot Locker

Want more?

Foot Locker Launches Its Own TV-Inspired Network for Nike Air Max Day

K-Swiss Takes Inspiration From West Coast Moguls in a New Collection

Selena Gomez’s Puma Collection Just Debuted on Amazon — 5 Items to Buy Now