Sign up for our newsletter today!

A Detailed Look at Nipsey Hussle’s Debut Collection With Puma

By Peter Verry
Peter Verry

Peter Verry

More Stories By

View All
Nipsey Hussle
Nipsey Hussle
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Nipsey Hussle signed with Puma roughly a year before his untimely death in March. And next month, the California rap great’s highly-anticipated line with the brand will hit stores.

Today, Puma revealed images of the 19-piece collection done in collaboration with his The Marathon Clothing imprint, which features two new iterations of the classic California sneaker. One of the shoes in the lineup is all black with red detailing and the other is white with red highlights.

Puma TMC The Marathon Clothing, Nipsey Hussle, collection, red, sweatshirt, sweatpants, sneakers
Puma x TMC selections, including the Puma California sneaker in white and red.
CREDIT: Puma
Puma TMC The Marathon Clothing, Nipsey Hussle, trackpants, track jacket, black shoes
Looks from the Puma x TMC selections, including the black and red Puma California sneaker.
CREDIT: Puma

Aside from the sneakers, the collection features tracksuits, T-shirts, hoodies and more. Puma said selections from the lineup were “designed using measurements of Nipsey’s body” and every piece includes overlays and imagery signature to the rapper such as his home state of California and his The Marathon Continues brand.

The Puma x TMC collection arrives in stores and online Sept. 5. According to Puma, 100% of the net proceeds from the collection will be donated to the Neighborhood Nip Foundation, which was created to provide youth with opportunities to get into music.

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in front of his TMC store in Los Angeles on March 31.

Puma TMC The Marathon Clothing, Nipsey Hussle collection, black, beige
More selections from the Puma x TMC collection.
CREDIT: Puma
Puma TMC The Marathon Clothing, Nipsey Hussle, t shirts, tees, blue, red, black
T-shirts from the Puma x TMC collection.
CREDIT: Puma
Puma TMC The Marathon Clothing Nipsey Hussle
A closeup of a Puma x TMC T-shirt.
CREDIT: Puma
Puma TMC The Marathon Clothing Nipsey Hussle
Puma x TMC T-shirts.
CREDIT: Puma
Puma TMC The Marathon Clothing Nipsey Hussle
A pair of Puma x TMC T-shirts.
CREDIT: Puma

Want more?

Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s First Collab With Puma Gets a Release Date

Montrezl Harrell Pays Tribute to Nipsey Hussle With On-Court Sneakers

Fans Pay Tribute to Nipsey Hussle at Late Rapper’s Star-Studded Memorial

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad