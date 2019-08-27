A Detailed Look at Nipsey Hussle’s Debut Collection With Puma

Nipsey Hussle signed with Puma roughly a year before his untimely death in March. And next month, the California rap great’s highly-anticipated line with the brand will hit stores.
Today, Puma revealed images of the 19-piece collection done in collaboration with his The Marathon Clothing imprint, which features two new iterations of the classic California sneaker. One of the shoes in the lineup is all black with red detailing and the other is white with red highlights.
Aside from the sneakers, the collection features tracksuits, T-shirts, hoodies and more. Puma said selections from the lineup were “designed using measurements of Nipsey’s body” and every piece includes overlays and imagery signature to the rapper such as his home state of California and his The Marathon Continues brand.
The Puma x TMC collection arrives in stores and online Sept. 5. According to Puma, 100% of the net proceeds from the collection will be donated to the Neighborhood Nip Foundation, which was created to provide youth with opportunities to get into music.
Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in front of his TMC store in Los Angeles on March 31.
