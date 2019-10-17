Puma Celebrates the Iconic Tetris Video Game With Sneaker and Apparel Collection

Puma has a sneaker and apparel collection out now that classic video game fans are sure to love.

Available via Puma.com and at the brand’s stores is a line celebrating Tetris, which made its debut in 1984, featuring nods to the game’s Tetrimino playing pieces. For the lineup, the brand used its RS 9.8 and RS-X sneakers, which feature designs that harken to Puma’s past while hinting at its future.

Both the RS 9.8 and RS-X are executed in bold colors that are inspired by the game and feature falling Tetriminos on the heels. The looks also have reflective detailing and co-branding on the tongues. Specific to the RS-X, the words “Hard Drop” are printed on the heel, which Puma explained is a nod to a command in the game.

Puma x Tetris RS-X CREDIT: Puma

Puma x Tetris RS-9.8 CREDIT: Puma

The Puma x Tetris RS 9.8 and RS-X are available in men’s and women’s sizing for $100 and $120, respectively. The RS-X is also available in kids’ sizing for $95.

Aside from the shoes, Puma will deliver apparel including the XTG Track Jacket, a T-shirt and the XTG Track Pants.

The Puma x Tetris RS-9.8 (L) and RS-X. CREDIT: Puma

Want more?

Puma Joins Athletic Brands Getting in on the Esports Business

Amazon Fashion Partners With Puma on Exclusive Athleisure Label

Why Puma’s New Store on NYC’s Fifth Avenue Is a Major Statement for the Brand