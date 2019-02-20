Puma Is Collaborating on Tetris-Inspired Sneakers

Puma is set to drop another unexpected gaming sneaker collaboration this year, thanks to its upcoming partnership with the classic puzzle game Tetris.

According to Tetris’ post on Tuesday on Twitter, Puma’s cat logo is seen next to the Tetris branding with the caption reading “PUMA x TETRIS releases worldwide October 2019. @PUMA” along with a now-deleted tweet that revealed the surface of the outsole of the shoe that resembled Tetris blocks. As of now, images of the kicks are not available at this time.

Fittingly enough, both Puma and Tetris entered their respective markets in the ’80s, with both brands, which are now recognized as cultural icons across the globe. Puma’s Running System (RS) sneaker made its debut in 1986, featuring a top-of-the-line cushioning and midsole support. For Tetris, the game is celebrating its 35th anniversary of the original launch this year, which rose in popularity when it was introduced on Nintendo’s gaming systems in 1989.

According to the post, the upcoming Puma x Tetris collaboration will release globally in October. Stay tuned for updates regarding the highly anticipated collaboration.

Last year, Puma collaborated with the video game giant Sega on the classic ’90s character Sonic the Hedgehog reimagined with the latest RS-0 shoe: a reboot of the original Running System line.

