Puma’s New Sneaker Collab With Kiss Rocker Paul Stanley Has Stars, Zebra Stripes + Furry Leopard Spots

Get ready to party all night because Puma is teaming up with Paul Stanley for another rocking collection.

The co-lead vocalist of the rock band Kiss, who is known for his wild stage makeup and a signature star painted around one eye, released today a new capsule of footwear, apparel and accessories retailing from $50 to $130 in stores and online at Puma.com.

The “Ralph Sampson” mid sneakers colorway feature a high-top silhouette coated in mixed animal prints with a star-studded Formstrip, an extra-long tongue and two metallic silver hook and loop straps. The style sells for $130.

Puma x Paul Stanley “Ralph Sampson” mid sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

A second colorway, the “GV Special Leopard” low-top sneakers, have a metallic perforated upper with stud detailing and a leopard-printed midsole; they retail for $90.

Puma x Paul Stanley “GV Special Leopard” sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of PUma

The same silhouette also comes in a “GV Special Zebra” colorway with a black forefront, leopard back paneling and a black-and-white zebra-striped midsole. These sneakers retail for $90.

Puma x Paul Stanley “GV Special Zebra” sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Paul Stanley performing with Kiss at a music festival, June 14, 2015. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Puma and the rock star first joined forces in September 2018 for a collection honoring the brand’s 50th anniversary of the Suede silhouette.

Want more?

You’ll Want to Party Every Day in Puma’s Sneaker Collab With Kiss Rocker Paul Stanley

Puma Makes a Socklike Shoe for Active Gamers

Lauren London Partners With Puma on Touching Tribute to Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle