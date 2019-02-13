Puma Signs a New Multiyear Deal With the NBA

Puma re-entered basketball in 2018 in a major way, and this year, the brand is further bolstering its efforts in the sport.

The NBA announced today that it has entered a new multiyear partnership with Puma, making the brand an official marketing partner of the league. The deal, according to the league, allows Puma to feature athletes in their respective NBA uniforms and team logos, and develop original content to tell the stories of the brand and its athlete ambassadors.

“We are thrilled to partner with the NBA to bring Puma to the next level in our re-entry to the basketball market,” global director of brand and marketing Adam Petrick said in a statement. “This partnership is a testament to the continued resurgence of Puma within the basketball industry.”

Dan Rossomondo, NBA SVP of media and business development, added: “Puma played an important part in the early footwear culture of the NBA. As Puma expands its presence in the basketball market with new player relationships and a new line of basketball sneakers, becoming an official footwear partner of the league was a natural next step to help amplify the brand’s return to the category.”

Puma re-entered basketball in 2018, signing four high-profile rookies (Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Michael Porter Jr. and Zhaire Smith) and delivering the acclaimed Clyde Court performance sneaker. And this month, the label introduced another court-ready kick, the Uproar, in a colorway inspired by Charlotte, N.C. (the home of the 2019 NBA All-Star Game).

In a statement, the brand confirmed more iterations of its two basketball shoes will be rolled out in 2019.

