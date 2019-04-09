Is Rapper J. Cole the Newest Puma Endorser? Fans Are Buzzing Over Cryptic Messages

It appears that Puma may have landed another big name to its long list of endorsers.

Fans began to speculate that the German sportswear company has signed multi-platinum recording artist J. Cole following an image that was posted on Instagram by retired track and field legend Usain Bolt yesterday.

The picture captioned “Puma Family” shows Bolt standing next to fellow Puma endorsers, including high-jumper Gianmarco Tamberi, Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen, Cara Delevingne, Adriana Lima and J. Cole. Spotted in front of a Puma-branded backdrop is Cole wearing a full gray sweatsuit along with a pair of high-top Puma sneakers to match.

Adding to the rumors, Puma senior marketing manager Clyde “Sneakerbox Clyde” Edwards posted a cryptic tweet, writing, “The ROC is in the building,” which is linked to Jay-Z and his Roc Nation label, who Cole has been signed to since 2009. Last year, Puma also signed Jay-Z to be its president of basketball operations in an attempt to revitalize the brand’s position in the category.

The ROC is in the building. — Clyde 🤷🏽‍♂️ (@sneakerboxClyde) April 8, 2019

As of now, Puma has yet to officially confirm the signing of J. Cole. In other related news, see Puma’s reaction to the recent death of its former brand ambassador Nipsey Hussle.

