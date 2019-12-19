Puma Makes a Socklike Shoe for Active Gamers

Puma’s latest shoe is designed specifically for video gamers.

The German sportswear giant, FN’s 2019 Brand of the Year, this week released the first edition of its Active Gaming Footwear, which is designed for console gaming performance. It’s meant for use both at home and in the arena.

The gaming shoes have a socklike appearance, with a snug fit and an engineered knit upper. The outsole is made of rubber for improved grift, while the insole is made of two densities of foam.

The Active Gaming Footwear is designed with different gaming modes in mind. Medial wrap-up grip is meant to assist with “Seek” mode. Lateral wrap-support aids with “Attack” mode, while heel wrap-up stability is designed to benefit with “Cruise” and “Defense” modes.

The shoes are available at this time in Australia and the United Kingdom. They retail for around $110 at the current exchange rate.

This isn’t Puma’s first foray into the gaming world. The brand partnered with esports group Cloud9 this year and in October revealed its first clothing line for gamers.

And Puma isn’t the only athleticwear brand with shoes designed specifically for gamers. Adidas announced a partnership with top gamer Ninja in August. The first collaboration between Ninja and Adidas ⁠— called the “Time In” Nite Jogger ⁠— will release globally on Dec. 31 in kids’ and adult sizing.

Luxury brands are also embracing the gaming community. Earlier this month, Louis Vuitton unveiled a collaboration with “League of Legends” maker Riot Games that includes ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes and other accessories.

