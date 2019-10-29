Shoe of the Week: Puma Unearths a Classic ’80s Runner for Its Next Must-Have Street Style Sneaker

Sneakerheads love a good retro release, and Puma has an updated iteration of a silhouette from the ’80s coming for spring ’20.

The German athletic giant unearthed the Fast Rider from deep within its vault, a sneaker made for runners interested in putting in miles on the street rather than the track, and used it to create its stylish Future Rider shoe for the season.

The Future Rider bears a striking resemblance to the original, but is geared toward street style rather than performance. Although it’s not ideal for running it does feature several material and tech upgrades such as a slimmer Federbein outsole than the OG shoe and new plush Rider Foam cushioning. Sitting atop the midsole and outsole is a mixed media upper made with padded nylon, suede and leather.

The Puma Future Rider will hit stores Feb. 22, 2020, and will retail for $80.