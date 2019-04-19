Puma Wants You to Test Its Self-Lacing Shoes Before They Come Out

Puma’s Fi (Fit Intelligence) technology won’t be making its retail debut until next year, but to help usher in the latest innovation, the footwear brand is asking fans to participate in testing out the self-lacing sneakers ahead of its projected spring ’20 launch.

How to Get the Kicks

Starting today, fans who are interested in the beta program can apply right now via the Pumatrac app on both iOS and Android or by clicking here. Individuals are asked to fill in the required information to complete the registration and must reside in one of the following 11 regions: U.S., U.K., Germany, Japan, Hong Kong, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Spain, India and Turkey in order to participate. From all applicants, Puma will then pick its semifinalists and will invite them to a Skype interview before they are notified if they are chosen. From then on, the selected beta testers will get a pair of Fi trainers and will have three weeks to test them and provide feedback on the usability, design, engineering and wearability of the shoe on an online survey during and after the testing period. The best part about the program is that testers will be able to keep the shoes.

The lateral side of the Puma Fi Trainer. CREDIT: Puma

What You Need to Know

The self-lacing kicks are powered by a micromotor that controls the fit through swiping up or down on the Fi module on the midfoot. The trainers are also equipped with a smart sensing capability that adapts to the wearer, who can adjust the fit through Puma’s smartphone app.

The front view of the Puma Fi Trainer. CREDIT: Puma

The heel of the Puma Fi Trainer. CREDIT: Puma

The Puma Fi Trainer is slated to launch sometime in spring 2020 and will retail for $330 on Puma.com.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Check out the video below on how to clean your sneakers.

Want more?

Puma Introduces Self-Lacing Sneakers That Are Set to Rival Nike’s Adapt BB

Is Rapper J. Cole the Newest Puma Endorser? Fans Are Buzzing Over Cryptic Messages

Puma Reacts to Ambassador Nipsey Hussle’s Death