Barbie Celebrates 60th Anniversary With a Pastel Tie-Dye Puma Nova Collab

Puma just unveiled its latest collab with Barbie in celebration of the iconic toy brand’s 60th anniversary. This follows the December release of an exclusive Puma Barbie doll set.

Continuing their partnership, the companies have now dropped a Barbie Nova sneaker design perfect for the spring and upcoming summer months. The new retro-inspired capsule also features a branded black and pink track jacket, matching leggings and a pink grid pattern T-shirt.

Puma Barbie Nova sneakers. CREDIT: Puma

The Barbie Nova sneaker, which retails for $100, boasts a bulky running silhouette and a mostly light pink textile upper with leather and suede overlays. Other details include a gradient design on the tongue tab, pops of yellow throughout and a retro Barbie logo on the heel. The model is made complete with a sculpted midsole and pink and green tie-dye detailing. The shoe is also available for kids with a price tag of $75.

Puma Barbie Nova sneakers. CREDIT: Puma

Kylie Jenner memorably dressed up as a Barbie doll for Halloween last year, making us wonder whether she’d rock these if she didn’t have paid partnership with Adidas. The Barbie x Puma Nova pack is now available on Puma’s website and select retailers.

