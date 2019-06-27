The Rock’s Second Under Armour Workout Shoe Is Built to Withstand His Grueling Routine

If you’re trying to step up your workout game and be like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the gym, Under Armour has a new shoe for you.

In stores today is the Under Armour Project Rock 2, a training shoe built to withstand the grueling workouts of the fitness-obsessed celebrity. The sneaker is available via UA.com and comes with a $140 retail price.

Under Armour Project Rock 2. CREDIT: Under Armour

A tech-heavy style, Under Armour equipped the shoe with its energy-returning Hovr cushioning, made to give the style a “zero gravity feel” and “allowing for comfortable support and springy takeoffs.” Built with stability and flexibility in mind, the style boasts the brand’s new Tribase technology designed to bend and move with you and a midfoot TPU and external heel counter to keep your foot locked in.

The gym-ready sneaker also features a soft knit collar, durable Dyneema laces, sturdy knit on the forefoot and anatomical insoles. Aesthetically, the branding doesn’t distract from the truck-like look of the shoe, with the Brahma Bull logo appearing on the heel counter and collar and the UA mark appearing on the lateral side of the shoe and near the laces.

Another look at the Under Armour Project Rock 2. CREDIT: Under Armour

