Celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month With Gear From Brands That Give Back

June marks the start of LGBTQ Pride Month, and along with the parades and parties come countless products in kaleidoscopic hues. This year, especially, brands and retailers are amping up their messaging of inclusivity, charity and sense of purpose with their Pride collections as the LGBTQ community celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots (June 28), which sparked the gay rights movement.

Here, we’ve rounded up companies that have Pride-themed gear with charitable components that support causes that impact LGBTQ people. Check back for updates.

Adidas

As part of its Pride pack, the Three Stripes is launching four rainbow-accented styles seen on the Ultra Boost 19, Continental 80, Adilette slide and Adidas Originals Ozweego. The pack arrives June 1 on Adidas.com and at select Adidas stockists, with the Adidas Originals Ozweego retailing for $120. Pricing for the other three styles has not been released yet.

Related Nike's New LGBTQ Pride Month Collection Honors the Creator of the Pride Flag Taking Pride: Brands Are Supporting LGBTQ Inclusion Like Never Before Adidas Updated This '90s Sneaker With a Touch of the Rainbow for LGBTQ Pride Month

Though not tied to product sales, Adidas will be supporting The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for youth of the community.

The front view of the “Pride” Adidas Originals Ozweego. CREDIT: Adidas

To buy: Adidas’ Pride Collection, Adidas.com.

Brooks

In partnership with the International Front Runners, the global network of LGBTQ running clubs, Brooks has created a limited-edition Run Proud collection featuring apparel and accessories with designs promoting LGBTQ+ pride, expression and inclusivity. The collection ranges from $16 to $24 and is currently available on Brooksrunning.com.

How it supports the LGBTQ community: Though not tied to Pride product sales, Brooks’ partnership with and donations to International Front Runners will support the growth and success of clubs around the world.

Brooks Running Company announces a new partnership with International Front Runners. CREDIT: Courtesy of Brooks

To buy: Brooks Pride collection, $16-$24; Brooksrunning.com.

Converse

Converse’s 2019 Pride capsule collection features Chuck Taylor and Chuck 70 sneakers, along with apparel, done in a range of symbolic finishes.

The Chuck 70 sneakers come in four colorways that pay homage to the 1969 Stonewall riots — a series of violent demonstrations by members of the NYC gay community that are considered to be the start of the LGBTQ rights movement in the U.S. The collection also introduces the brand’s first-ever sneakers inspired by the trans flag (light blue, pink and white).

How it supports the LGBTQ community: The shoes range from $65 to $100 and are currently for sale on Converse.com. Converse’s Pride collection was born out of its LGBTQ+ employee network and has been launched every year since 2014.

A glittery sneaker from the Converse Pride 2019 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

To buy: Converse’s Pride 2019 collection, $65-$100; Converse.com.

Dr. Martens

The footwear brand’s classic 1460 boot gets a rainbow treatment, complete with Pride flag colors carried through to the laces, heel-loop and other small details. The backstrap finishes off the eye-catching look with “Pride” emblazoned down the material. The boot is currently available on Drmartens.com for $145.

How it supports the LGBTQ community: Doc Martens launched its first Pride boot in 2017. A portion of proceeds will benefit The Trevor Project — one of the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organizations for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youths.

Dr. Martens spring ’19 allover rainbow 1460 Pride boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

To buy: Dr. Martens 1460 Pride, Drmartens.com; $145.

Reebok

The sportswear brand replaced its Reebok flag with the LGBTQ Pride flag, along with rainbow stitching, in updates to its Club C, Classic Leather and Freestyle Hi silhouettes. The Pride Pack collection is available on Reebok.com, with prices starting at $70.

How it supports the LGBTQ community: Reebok will donate through June 30 a portion of its proceeds, up to $50,000, to Fenway Health — an organization dedicated to enhancing the well-being of the LGBTQ community through access to health care, education and other support services.

Reebok Pride Pack CREDIT: Courtesy of Todd Dionne/Reebok

To buy: Reebok Pride Pack, $70-$75; Reebok.com.

Under Armour

After launching its first Pride collection last year, Under Armour is back with a “United We Win” Pride-inspired take on the UA Hovr SLK shoe ($120). The sneakers feature a blue-tinted gray upper that sits atop an atypical rainbow pattered midsole and outsole. The “United We Win” collection includes apparel, socks and more; it’s available on Underarmour.com and is set to hit Macy’s stores the first week of June.

How it supports the LGBTQ community: Under Armour provides financial support to Athlete Ally, a not-for-profit group working to eliminating homophobia and transphobia in sports by educating and activating athletic communities.

Another look at the Under Armour UA Hovr SLK “Pride.” CREDIT: Under Armour

To buy: Under Armour “United We Win” Pride collection, Underarmour.com, $20-$120.

Kenneth Cole

Since the 1980s, Kenneth Cole has helped raise funds and awareness on many social causes, including HIV/AIDS, homelessness and same-sex marriage. For June, the lifestyle label released its third limited-edition Pride capsule collection. The styles include the minimalist low-top Kam sneaker ($120) with a simple rainbow stripe, the chunky Bailey jogger sneaker ($150) and sandal slides ($59.99) available on Kennethcole.com. Fragrance, accessories and apparel are also a part of the capsule.

How it supports the LGBTQ community: To celebrate it’s Pride pack, Kenneth Cole has donated $40,000 to support the United Nations Foundation’s UN Free & Equal — a program dedicated to fair treatment and equal rights of the LGBTQ community globally.

Kenneth Cole’s Bailey jogger from its 2019 Pride capsule collection. CREDIT: Kenneth Cole

To buy: Kenneth Cole’s Pride capsule collection, Kennethcole.com, $30-$150.

Diesel

Diesel released a Pride capsule collection featuring more than 20 items, including tees, shorts, hats, visors, briefs, thongs, jock-straps and more on Diesel.com.

How it supports the LGBTQ community: Diesel will donate to Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, a nonprofit organization that supports LGBTQ+ social initiatives worldwide, promoting tolerance and equality.

Styles from Diesel’s 2019 Pride capsule collection. CREDIT: Diesel

To buy: Diesel’s Pride capsule collection, Diesel.com, $38 – $68.

H&M

H&M’s second Pride collection features pool slides, socks, apparel and accessories. The slides, which retail for $17.99 on Hm.com, are designed with a padded foot strap and an embossed “proud” motif in rainbow colors. An accompanying campaign includes actress and activist Laverne Cox. H&M is a sponsor of World Pride this year (June 28-30).

How it supports the LGBTQ community: H&M will donate 10% of each sale to the United Nations Foundation’s UN Free & Equal — a program dedicated to fair treatment and equal rights of the LGBTQ community globally.

H&M Pride capsule collection pool slides. CREDIT: H&M

To buy: H&M Pride collection, , Hm.com, $9.99 – $69.99.

Bombas

Comfort brand Bombas created limited-edition Pride socks in ankle and calf silhouettes. The socks are made with a special space dye technique done in a rainbow palette. Both styles retail for $12 a pair; a 4-pack (two of each style) is on sale for $45.60 on Bombas.com.

How it supports the LGBTQ community: Bombas will donate 40% of its donation socks (up to 1 million pairs) to homeless LGBTQ youths in partnership with the Ally Coalition, which supports young LGBTQ people with support services like funded housing and wellness center.

Bombas Pride socks in ankle and calf lengths. CREDIT: Bombas

To buy: Bombas Pride socks, Bombas.com, $12 a pair.

Teva

Teva collaborated with musical duo Tegan and Sara on a limited-edition sandal for Pride month. The Flatform Universal Pride model ($80) features a rainbow-splashed 2.5-inch seven-layer EVA platform that enhances conditions for comfort. The shoes cost $80 and are available at Teva.com and Nordstrom.

How it supports the LGBTQ community: For every pair of the sandal sold, Teva will donate $15 to the Tegan and Sara Foundation, which is dedicated to racial, social and gender justice for LGBTQ+ girls and women.

Teva’s 2019 Flatform Universal Pride sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Teva

To buy: Teva Flatform Universal Pride sandal, Teva.com, $80.

Hunter

Hunter is celebrating Pride with its Play boot, a parade-ready style featuring colorful detailing on the pull tab and a rainbow rubber sole. The shoe will be available beginning June 3. The British boot brand has teamed up with five ambassadors to recognize Pride month: ShayShay, Tia Simon-Campbell, Jay Espinosa, Glyn Fussell and Lucy Fizz.

How it supports the LGBTQ community: Each of Hunter’s partners has chosen a charity for the brand to support. The five organizations, which all provide services to members of the LGBTQ community, are: The Outside Project (shelter and center), NAZ (sexual health), Albert Kennedy Trust (homeless youths), MindOut (mental health) and Mermaids (trans youth and family support services).

The Hunter Pride Play rainboot. CREDIT: Hunter

To buy: Pride Play boot, Hunterboots.com, $100

Gap

Gap’s Pride collection features a wide range of products, including clothing and accessories for men, women, children and babies. Coinciding with the capsule is a campaign starring Jodie Patterson, mother to Penel Ghartey, a transgender boy, and the writer of “The Bold World: A Memoir of Family and Transformation.” Items from the collection are priced between $9.95 and $59.95; they’re available to shop on Gap.com.

How it supports the LGBTQ community: Through June 6, Gap will donate 15% of sales from its Pride collection to United Nations Foundation’s UN Free & Equal — a program dedicated to fair treatment and equal rights of the LGBTQ community globally. This is the fourth consecutive year that Gap has teamed up with the organization.

Gap + Pride tube socks. CREDIT: Gap

To buy: Gap + Pride Collection, Gap.com, $9.95-$59.95

Happy Socks

Happy Socks has teamed up with the Phluid Project, which brands itself as the world’s first gender-free store, on a pride-themed sock collection. There are four styles through the partnership. Each pair costs $16.

How it supports the LGBTQ community: Happy Socks and the Phluid Project are donating 10% of proceeds from the collaboration to the Stonewall Community Foundation, which raises funds for LGBTQ initiatives like education, health, anti-violence and family acceptance.

Happy Socks x Phluid socks. CREDIT: Happy Socks

To buy: Happy Socks x Phluid Project, Thephluidproject.com, $16

Polo Ralph Lauren

Polo Ralph Lauren celebrates Pride 2019 with a five-piece gender-neutral capsule collection for adults and children. The range features the iconic Polo Pony reimagined in rainbow stripes on a T-shirt, Polo shirt, hoodie, tote and baseball cap. The products are available at select Ralph Lauren retail stores; at Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor and HBC. Prices range from $29.50 to $150 on Ralphlauren.com.

How it supports the LGBTQ community: The company will donate 100% of the purchase price from the sale of each graphic T-shirt, and 50% of sales from each Polo shirt, hoodie, hat and tote will go to Stonewall Community Foundation, which raises funds for LGBTQ initiatives like education, health, anti-violence and family acceptance.

Ralph Lauren’s 2019 Pride collection. CREDIT: Ralph Lauren

To buy: Polo Ralph Lauren, Ralphlauren.com, $29.50-$150.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Adidas Updated This ’90s Sneaker With a Touch of the Rainbow for LGBTQ Pride Month

Under Armour’s Pride Sneaker Is Inspired by an Iconic Moment in Gay Rights History

Doc Martens’ LGBTQ Pride Flag Boots Are Loud and Proud With a Rainbow Treatment