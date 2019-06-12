Nike’s Best-Selling Slides Get a Rainbow Makeover for Pride Month

As part of its 2019 Be True collection, Nike has reworked its best-selling Benassi JDI slide with rainbow colors to celebrate Pride month in June.

The vibrant new version, created in partnership with the Gilbert Baker Estate, includes a multicolor front strap that pays homage to Baker’s iconic rainbow flag (which is now recognized as a global symbol of unity among the LGBTQIA+ community). The style also retains beloved features of the original model, including a soft foam sole for lightweight cushioning and plush woven design in the upper for added comfort.

The JD Benassi Be True slides are currently available for $60 on Nike.com and at select Nike stockists for a limited time. They join a range of rainbow-accented apparel, accessories and sneakers — including the Air Max 90, Air Max 720, Air Tailwind and Zoom Pegasus Turbo — that honor Pride month.

While sales from the collection aren’t directly tied to charity, the Swoosh notes it will be supporting more than 20 organizations advancing the LGBTQIA+ community through grants administered by the Charities Aid Foundation of America.

