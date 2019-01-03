Why This Artist Turned President Trump’s Tweets Into Slides

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media at the Al Asad Air Base in Iraq.

President Donald Trump is no stranger to stirring up controversy when he posts on Twitter, and while it may be easy to forget tweets (and his position on issues) over time, one person set out to make sure we remember them. Sam Morrison, creator of President Flip Flops, has permanently archived Trump’s contradictory tweets on flip-flops (though if we’re being technical, they’re actually slides).

The 27-year-old Los Angeles-based photographer and artist launched his business on Sept. 5, 2017. and began to sell the Trump-themed footwear, which features an original statement made by the president on the right and a flip-flopped declaration on the left (hence the origin of the company’s name).

“Take a scroll through Donald Trump’s 40,000 tweets, and you’re sure to catch some contradicting opinions,” Morrison told Business Insider. “I wanted to highlight this hypocrisy.”

He launched with three styles — Syria, the Electoral College and Sources — and sold them for $27.99 at Presidentflipflops.com. But only 1,000 pairs were produced due to the amount of effort and complexities behind this project. “I hand-printed all 1,000 pairs with a heat press, packaged and shipped everything myself, so it was a very time-intensive project,” Morrison continued.

Going back on your word, one step at a time. Introducing #PresidentFlipFlops: Electoral College Edition. pic.twitter.com/eqmyOXjZPZ — President Flip Flops (@prezflipflops) September 5, 2017

The limited run sold out in less than a month, with 10 percent of every purchase donated to the American Civil Liberties Union. According to @presidentflipflops on Twitter, there are no plans for a restock, as the flip-flops are “permanently sold out.” Even so, the account has continued to remain vigilant on calling out the president’s flip-flopping ways.

