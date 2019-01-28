Première Vision Makes Major U.S. Move, Set to Launch New Sports Show in Portland

The show is unveiling a new edition in Portland.

Première Vision has turned its attention to the global sportswear market, which has boomed in recent years thanks to the rise of athleisure.

Following the successful introduction of a ‘Sport and Tech’ sector at its Paris show in September 2018, Première Vision will now launch its first Première Vision Sports Show in Portland, Ore.

The activewear-focused event will take place in partnership with American Events’ The Materials Show, a biannual fair devoted to high-performance footwear and its associated materials and components. Counting over 500 exhibitors and 2000 attendees annually, the show has been known to attract brands like Nike, New Balance and Timberland.

Scheduled for Aug. 14 – 15, the event is expected to bring together Première Vision’s fashion experience and American Events’ 25 years in the sportswear materials space.

In addition to the regular programming, Première Vision will also introduce a specialized offering of performance and active sports clothing, presented by a selection of exhibitors pulled from previous Première Vision shows.

The Materials Show events take place in both Boston and Portland, but the Première Vision Sports Show will be exclusive to the Portland edition. Portland has strong ties to the sportswear community, with giants like Nike, Under Armour and Adidas North America all having headquarters within the city.

More broadly, the U.S. accounts for 37 percent of global sportswear sales and over $106 billion worth in revenue, making it a suitable location for Première Vision’s inaugural event in the market.

Première Vision first launched in the U.S. with a New York show in 2000.