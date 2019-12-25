Biggest Pop Culture-Inspired Shoe Collaborations of the Year

Character shoes are no longer just for kids.

In 2019, some of the buzziest shoe releases — particularly sneakers — were inspired by the biggest TV shows and movies of the present day and past.

One collab that hit sneakerheads with a wave of nostalgia: the Nike Kyrie x SpongeBob SquarePants collection. Two models of Kyrie Irving’s signature sneakers, the Kyrie 5 and the Kyrie 2 Low, were put out in colorways inspired by the Nickelodeon TV show, with colors modeled after characters such as “Sandy,” “Patrick,” “Mr. Crabs” and, of course, “SpongeBob” himself.

The SpongeBob SquarePants x Nike Kyrie 5 “Patrick.” CREDIT: Nike

In addition to being a fan of SpongeBob, Irving is also a big fan of “Friends,” another Kyrie 5 colorway released this year inspired by the ’90s sitcom, with the show’s logo emblazoned near the heel.

Related These Kate Middleton-Approved Nike Sneakers Were Highly Coveted on the Resale Market in 2019 How China Dominated Conversations in the Footwear Industry in 2019 Zendaya, Travis Scott & Luke Combs Top Buzziest Celebrity Partnerships of the Year List

Nike Kyrie 5 “Friends.” CREDIT: Nike

“Friends” wasn’t the only iconic ’90s favorite to get a second life in shoe form. K-Swiss put out a sneaker inspired by the classic yellow plaid look worn by Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz in “Clueless.”

K-Swiss x Clueless Classic VN sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Meanwhile, a Fila capsule paid homage to a TV show ’90s babies know better than anyone: “Rugrats.” The Fila x Rugrats range included takes on the Disruptor 2, Original Fitness and Ray Tracer.

Fila Disruptor 2 x Rugrats. CREDIT: Champs Sports

Retro inspo went a bit farther back with another buzzing collab, Nike x “Stranger Things.” The Netflix show’s ’80s Indiana setting was brought to life through reinterpretations of archival products, including Nike Cortez and Air Tailwind 70 sneakers.

Nike x “Stranger Things” Cortez sneakers. CREDIT: Nike

“Stranger Things” is a show with a massive cult following, but there’s perhaps no show that’s been more pervasive throughout the decade than “Game of Thrones.” The HBO program’s many fans went crazy for a collab between the show and Adidas, which featured Ultraboost sneakers inspired by the show’s ensemble cast.

Adidas x Game of Thrones “House Targaryen” Ultra Boost sneakers. CREDIT: Adidas

Another Adidas collab appealed to fans from both a nostalgic and current lens. The German sportswear brand created three packs of “Star Wars”-inspired footwear, called “Lightsaber,” “Space Battle” and “Character.”

Adidas x Star Wars sneakers. CREDIT: Adidas

Click through the gallery to see more buzzy shoes inspired by television and movies that released in 2019.

Want more?

The Top 10 Trends of 2019: From Animal Prints to ‘Ugly’ Shoes

Adidas Celebrates Chinese New Year With Tiger + Floral Embroidery

Nike Gets Into the Holiday Spirit With the Classic ‘Christmas’ LeBron 7