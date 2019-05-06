Sign up for our newsletter today!

New Leaked Photos of the Pokémon x Adidas Sneakers Collab Just Surfaced

By Peter Verry
Pokemon: The Movie 2000
A still from "Pokemon: The Movie 2000."
CREDIT: Shogakukan/Tomy/Kobal/Shutterstock

If new images of a sneaker circulating on social media means a release is coming soon, then Pokémon fans have a reason to be excited.

Thanks to Instagram user @solebyjc, we know what the Pokémon x Adidas Campus shoe will look like on-foot. The user posted several images of the athletic brand’s sneaker collaboration with the video game franchise and cartoon yesterday.

The Pokémon x Adidas Campus in the series of pictures boasts bold Pikachu imagery on the medial side of the sneaker and allover print drawings on the upper of the character. Other Pokémon nods on the predominantly white sneaker include the co-branding on the tongue and Poké Balls on the inside of the tongues. Aside from the Pokémon imagery, the look boasts hits of yellow on the heels and lace tips.

Despite the leak of new images, a release date and pricing still have not been released.

Images of the collab first hit social media in March when Instagram user @hugokickz posted photos holding sneakers featuring the Pikachu and Squirtle characters.

The “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” movie hits theaters Friday.

Check out our behind-the-scenes video of our cover shoot with Adidas-backed tennis icon Stan Smith below.

