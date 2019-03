On the heels of the recently released Game of Thrones x Adidas Ultra Boost collection, the Three Stripes may be adding yet another big name to its long list of collaborators. This time with the popular ’90s video game franchise and anime series Pokémon.

Thanks to Instagram user @hugokickz, the post reveals a first look at what appears to feature two iterations of the Adidas Campus model as the canvas for the collaboration. The low-top boasts a premium white leather with the fan-favorite Pikachu and Squirtle Pokémon characters printed throughout the entirety of the uppers with a subtle Three Stripes branding on the lateral sides. Adding a bit of pop to the shoes are the respective characters embroidered on the medial side along with co-branding on the tongue tag. Capping off the look is the white tooling underneath.

As of now, Adidas has yet to confirm that a partnership with Pokémon is official. With the release of the upcoming movie “Pokémon: Detective Pikachu” hitting theaters on May 10, it is possible that the collab may launch within the next few weeks.

