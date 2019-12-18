This New Pokémon x Adidas Advantage Collab Features Pixelated Pikachu Graphics

Earlier this year, leaked images of a few different Pokémon x Adidas Campus sneakers began to circulate on the internet confirming that a collaboration between the popular ’90s video game franchise and the German sportswear brand is, in fact, happening. Along with the aforementioned model, images of a new Pokémon x Adidas Advantage has surfaced that will once again feature the character Pikachu.

The new collaborative Advantage sneaker keeps it simple with a sleek premium white leather upper that’s decorated with a pixelated graphic of Pikachu as well as additional characters from the first-generation Pokémon series embedded on the sockliner. Cobranding can be seen on the tongue and insoles, while the classic Three Stripes perforations cover both sides of the upper. Capping off the look is a white rubber midsole and outsole. The Advantage sneaker was originally designed for the tennis courts, but it has since been revamped as a lifestyle sneaker.

Official release information has not yet been revealed by the brand, but it’s expected to be released soon on Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers soon.

In related news, Ronnie Fieg’s latest winter-ready Adidas Terrex collection is set to release Friday.

