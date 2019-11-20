Is NBA Star P.J. Tucker Nearing a New Deal With Nike?

Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker is undoubtedly the sneaker king of the NBA, lacing up rare and classic shoes every whenever he steps foot on the court. And if reports that surfaced late yesterday are true, the baller could be close to signing a deal with Nike.

According to a CNBC report, the 34-year-old baller could soon sign an endorsement contract with the Swoosh, the brand he’s been with his entire pro career, after his original deal ended on Oct. 1. CNBC also reported that his agent, Andre Buck, said brands including Puma, Adidas and New Balance were also interested in working with Tucker, and that he could sign a multiyear deal worth six figures.

The report also stated that Tucker will finalize insurance coverage for his robust sneaker collection once his deal with Nike is complete and will use insurance advisory firm NFP to do so.

Tucker has hit the hardwood in some of the priciest kicks the game has ever seen before, including the Nike LeBron 6 “Stewie Griffin” on last Christmas, which was valued at $20,000 on secondary marketplace Grailed at the time, the unreleased Concepts x Nike Kyrie 4 “Yellow Lobster” that sold for roughly $2,000 on StockX when he wore them in February and a one-of-one Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone custom Air Jordan 3 designed to look like the Nike Air Force 1 Low collab with Comme des Garçons from November 2018.

Fans and sneakerheads aren’t the only ones to recognize Tucker’s love for kicks and his outrageous collection. In June 2018, the National Basketball Players Association — the labor union that represents all NBA players — named the baller the league’s Sneaker Champ during its end-of-season awards.