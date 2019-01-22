NBA Star P.J. Tucker Wears Comme des Garçons-Inspired Custom Jordans on-Court

P.J. Tucker has the best sneaker collection in the NBA. And last night, the Houston Rockets baller rocked a pair of custom kicks that only he owns.

During warmups ahead of Houston’s road matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center, Tucker broke out a one-of-one Air Jordan 3, a look created by Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone. The red and white sneaker boasts split Swoosh branding on the upper, reminiscent of Nike’s Air Force 1 Low collab with Comme des Garçons that dropped in November.

“Come on @theshoesurgeon WoW!!!! My dawg is on another level with it! #solereason,” Tucker said in an Instagram post yesterday showing off his exclusive sneakers.

When game time hit, Tucker changed into another pair of eye-catching sneakers, the Nike Zoom LeBron 3 “Superman.”

P.J. Tucker in the Nike Zoom LeBron 3 “Superman.” CREDIT: AP Photo/Matt Slocum

But the sneakers were pretty much the only good thing about Tucker’s night. His Rockets were destroyed by the 76ers, 121-93. Tucker scored 2 points on 1-of-3 shooting in 30 minutes of play.

In June, Tucker was named “Sneaker Champ” by the National Basketball Player’s Association during its end-of-season awards.

