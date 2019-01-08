Pharrell Williams and Adidas Are Celebrating Chinese New Year With Two Limited-Edition Sneakers

The lateral side of the Pharrell x Adidas Crazy BYW "Chinese New Year."

With Chinese New Year festivities right around the corner (Feb. 5, to be exact), Pharrell Williams and Adidas plans to celebrate the annual holiday in style with two new collaborative sneakers.

For the upcoming release, the duo has swapped out the fan-favorite Adidas NMD Human Race runner for the Crazy BYW and Solar Hu models, which are decked out in a red and gold color scheme.

The “Chinese New Year” Crazy BYW boasts a red Primeknit textile upper that’s covered in a dragon scale pattern throughout. The signature text that runs down the middle of the shoe reads “Ambition” underneath the laces. The upper is complemented with a split-designed midsole featuring a gold semi-translucent shell at the forefoot while white Boost cushioning is seen at the heel before it’s brought together by a red outsole. The kicks will retail for $250.

The Chinese New Year-inspired SolarHu runner opts for black and red breathable mesh on the upper with a full-length Boost cushioned tooling for all-day comfort. Similar to the Crazy BYW, this pair features “HU” branding embroidered across the toe. Retail pricing is set at $150.

As of now, Adidas has yet to announce official release dates for both pairs, but with Chinese New Year celebrations rapidly approaching, sneaker fans can expect the pack to drop soon.

Last year, Pharrell and Adidas released a China-themed four pack surrounding the NMD Hu Trail model, which released exclusively at select retailers in China for $250 each.

