Pharrell’s Adidas Solar HU Glide Sneaker Returns in Four Tonal Colorways

Collaborators Pharrell Williams and Adidas return with the next wave of Solar Hu Glide colorways slated to drop later this month.

First announced on Instagram by the brand’s VP of global entertainment and influencer marketing, Jon Wexler, a quartet of colorways for the lifestyle running sneaker will launch on July 20.

The silhouette itself features a split mesh design on the upper to provide ventilation around the foot. Williams’ signature “Hu” branding can be found at the center of the toe box as well as on the ankle collar. Completing the look is the brand’s ultra-comfortable Boost cushioning unit in the midsole as well as a Continental outsole for durability. The tonal styles will be available in a contrasting black and white colorway, a gray makeup, and in cream.

The black colorway of the Adidas Pharrell Solar Hu Glide. CREDIT: Adidas

The cream colorway of the Adidas Pharrell Solar Hu Glide. CREDIT: Adidas

The gray colorway of the Adidas Pharrell Solar Hu Glide. CREDIT: Adidas

The monochromatic Adidas Pharrell Solar Hu Glide shoes will be available on Adidas.com and at select Three Stripes retailers beginning on Jul. 20. Retail price is set at $150 each.

