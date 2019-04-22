Pharrell Williams’ Next Adidas Sneaker Collab Is Going to Be Hard to Get

Following teasers in the recent issue of GQ France, Pharrell William’s forthcoming Human Made x Adidas Solar Hu Glide sneakers are finally releasing, but only in one location.

In celebration of Nigo (the co-founder of the streetwear brand A Bathing Ape) and Pharrell’s first Human Made store opening in Kyoto, Japan, on May 3, the brand has announced that a limited run of the collaborative Solar Hu Glide shoe launching exclusively in-store. The kicks are executed in a clean white Primeknit and mesh upper with a blue heart-shaped “Human Made” branding embroidered on the forefoot. Capping off the look is a white Boost midsole and a black Continental outsole. Unlike the aforementioned teasers, no release info is currently available for the red iteration.

The Japanese streetwear label Human Made was founded by Pharrell and Nigo in 2010, but it is not to be mixed up with Pharrell’s collaborative Adidas Human Race line. Earlier this week, Nigo also provided fans with an on-feet look at the Japan-exclusive release on Instagram.

The blue makeup of the Human Made x Adidas Solar Hu Glide is expected to release for a retail price of $180.

