Adidas x Pharrell’s ‘Now Is Her Time’ Campaign Is an Ode to Women’s Empowerment

Pharrell Williams and Adidas are championing female empowerment and women’s rights with a buzzy new collection and campaign, called “Now Is Her Time.”
The ad campaign stars powerful women ranging from artists to activists; it was shot by Collier Schorr, a fashion photographer known for her adolescent portraits blending realism with elements of fantasy/fiction.
Williams’ goal with “Now Is Her Time” is to highlight women who are making change across a number of issues and perspectives.
“To this day, the female achievement goes mostly ignored and overlooked,” Williams said. “That’s something we need to change.”
“Now Is Her Time” features singer-songwriter Syd; Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors; Period.org founder Nadya Okamoto; writer-director Reggie Yates; architectural technologist Iddris Sandu; surfer Keala Naihe; human rights activist Sana Azim; Art Mom founder Tyra Mitchell; Style Saves co-founder and model Isabela Rangel Grutman; dancers Sheena Cain and Sophia Parker; and models Sara Cummings and Kadija Diawara.
The “Now Is Her Time” capsule features unisex apparel and shoes for adults, juniors, kids and infants. In terms of footwear specifically, four classic silhouettes — the Adilette, SolarHu, Crazy BYW and NMD — are being offered in unisex sizing in 23 colorways.
The collection is available to preview now on Adidas.com; it drops Aug. 31 in Adidas stores/online, at Foot Locker and in select retailers.
In the video below, Stan Smith discusses his eponymous Adidas sneaker.
Want more?
New Pharrell Williams x Adidas Originals Hu NMD ‘Proud’ Collection Dropping in September
Here’s a First Look at the New Adidas UltraBoost For 2020
Leaked Images Emerge of Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Magnet’