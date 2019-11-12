Pensole Academy Launches 2019 World Sneaker Championship for Aspiring Designers

Pensole Academy has announced the 2019 World Sneaker Championship. In partnership with and Puma, it has launched the search for the next generation of aspiring apparel and footwear designers.

This year’s event will challenge participants to compete for the opportunity to have their work produced and sold globally, in addition to $10,000 in cash and other prizes. The competition includes the categories of colors and materials, functional apparel, and footwear design.

To enter, each participant must submit a separate design in each of the three categories, along with a short video introducing themselves and their designs. Those interested can learn the full details online. The deadline for submission is Nov. 19, at 11:59 p.m. ET. On Nov. 22, the top 32 designers in each category will be announced online. Public voting will determine who advances in each round.

“The World Sneaker Championship evolves and grows every year to include a wider scope of design talent,” said D’Wayne Edwards, founder of Pensole. “Color and materials, and now functional apparel, are significant areas of Pensole’s curriculum, and they’re also an important addition to this signature global competition.”

Pensole and Puma will broadcast the winners of each round every few days, until the top two designers in each category are decided. These finalists will then be invited to an in-person final challenge at Puma’s Boston headquarters from Dec. 18 to 20, where they will present their designs to Puma representatives. One winner from each category will walk away with that category’s championship, along with the cash prize and additional prizes from Wacom.

A limited quantity of the winning designs will be produced and sold at select Foot Locker stores.

