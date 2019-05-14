This Air Jordan 7 Collab Pays Tribute to the Early ’90s

The lateral side of the Patta x Air Jordan 7.

Jordan Brand has partnered with Amsterdam-based sportswear brand Patta on a collection with retro vibes.

The capsule will be centered around the signature Air Jordan 7 sneaker, thanks to the tremendous impact it had on the collaborators during the summer of ’92 — when Michael Jordan and the U.S. men’s basketball team competed at the Olympics in Barcelona.

“It was a golden era for hip-hop and a big year for me. A lot of very important albums that I still carry with me came out between ’92 and ’96,” said Patta co-founder Guillaume Schmidt, who grew up an hour from Amsterdam in the basketball-crazed city of ‘s-Hertogenbosch. “And aesthetically, those years had such colorful imagery and strong connections to black empowerment. The VII and its geometric patterns also have a reference to Africa,”

The kicks boast a premium beige suede leather upper that’s paired with mocha brown overlays on the ankle collar and heel counter. The shoe’s standout feature is Patta’s signature script logo on the midsole. Also included in the collection is a tracksuit, T-shirt, shorts and a hat.

Both pairs of the Patta x Air Jordan 7. CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Patta x Air Jordan 7. CREDIT: Nike

The top view of the Patta x Air Jordan 7. CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Patta x Air Jordan 7. CREDIT: Nike

The sole of the Patta x Air Jordan 7. CREDIT: Nike

The Patta x Air Jordan 7 will launch exclusively at Patta’s web store as well as at its London and Amsterdam locations on Saturday before receiving a wider release via the SNKRS app and select stockists on June 15. Retail price is set at $200.

