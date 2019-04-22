This Popular Streetwear Boutique Unveiled Its Buzzy Collab With Jordan Brand

Jordan Brand will be taking its collaborative efforts across the pond to team up with Amsterdam-based streetwear and sneaker boutique Patta to release two new iterations of the Air Jordan 7.

Rumors of the potential partnership made rounds on social media during the end of last year, thanks to @py_rates on Twitter before it was officially confirmed by the sneaker boutique on Instagram last week. One of the images posted included both the Jumpman and Patta logos with the caption reading “#PattaJordan.”

The uppers boast pink leather that’s contrasted by brown overlays. Adding a touch of color are red accents found on the ankle collar and Jumpman branding on the tongue and sock liner. The shoe’s standout feature is seen on the midsole, with Patta’s logo printed on the sides.

According to the Instagram account, early access for the shoes will be made available to fans who reside near Amsterdam, but more information regarding the launch is coming tomorrow, with a wider release rumored for June. As of now, retail pricing has yet to be announced by both brands.

Related 9 Best Sneaker Launches of the Week to Shop Now Converse Is Reentering the Basketball Market -- and Has a New Performance Sneaker Coming in May Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History as First Player to Average Triple-Double Three Times in a Row

See how to take care of sneakers in the video below.

Want more?

Jordan Brand Reveals Summer Sneaker Release Dates

This Iconic Air Jordan Sneaker Makes a Highly Anticipated Return

Travis Scott’s Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Gets Delayed