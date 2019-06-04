Adidas x Palace Skateboards Latest Collab Is Releasing Very Soon

The "Neon" colorway of the Palace x Adidas Superstar.

London’s legendary skate shop Palace is kicking off its spring ’19 season of sneaker drops with a special Adidas collaboration arriving over the weekend.

The announcement arrived today on Palace’s Instagram page, which confirmed that the capsule is set to include three monochromatic makeups of the classic Superstar in neon, black and white. The shell toe sneaker does incorporate a few modifications including bold perforated Three Stripes branding on the sides of the premium leather uppers. Co-branding is found on the center of the tongue and on the suede heel tab. Capping off the look is a contrasting off-white cupsole.

The Palace x Adidas Superstar will release exclusively on Friday at the Palace web store and at the Palace shops at 11 a.m. ET. The kicks will drop again Saturday in Japan. Retail pricing has not yet been announced by the brands. Palace Skateboards has worked with the Three Stripes in the past, including last season’s limited release of the Camton Trainer.

The “Neon” colorway of the Palace x Adidas Superstar. CREDIT: Palace Skateboards

The “White” colorway of the Palace x Adidas Superstar. CREDIT: Palace Skateboards

The “Black” colorway of the Palace x Adidas Superstar. CREDIT: Palace Skateboards

