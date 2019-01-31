5 Fall 2019 Shoe Trends From the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show

It will be months before outdoor adventurers get to buy selections from fall ’19 lines. And after seeing what brands are delivering for the season at the 2019 Outdoor Retailer Snow Show in Denver, it’s safe to say they’ll be pleased with what they see on store shelves.

With Day One in the books, here’s a roundup of five trends spotted at the event.

Casual Vibes

Lifestyle looks continue to dominate as performance takes the back seat. Shown here is Timberland’s Kiri Up Hiker for women, a sleek hiking-inspired fun and functional silhouette that hits stores in July in three colorways and retails for $140.

Timberland Kiri Up Hiker for women. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Old Becomes New

Several brands are using past silhouettes to inform new looks. One label is Hi-Tec, which uses the design language from its classic Pacific Trail Crest style for its fall ’19 Sierra Lite style. The Sierra Lite is a retro-inspired hiker that looks like a sneaker and is executed with a mesh, nylon and suede upper, breathable lining and its Insite Technology insole. The look will retail for $80.

Hi-Tec’s classic Pacific Trail Crest (L) with its new Sierra Lite style. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Athletic Influence

The outdoor market continues to get athletic. One brand to offer the comfort and feel of a sneaker with the look and functionality of a light hiker for the season is Khombu. The brand is expanding it’s men’s-only Urban Crossover collection with three new silhouettes: Odoe ($90), Neelix ($100) and Zek ($120).

New additions for fall ’19 to Khombu’s Urban Crossover collection. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Color Pops

The love for all things ‘90s has now hit the outdoor market. The North Face will release the Trail Escape Collection for the season, hitting stores in June. The line with eye-catching color, hits boasts three silhouettes — Crest ($90), Peak ($100) and Edge ($110) — that feature the brands outdoor DNA but with retro styling and looks comparable to Nike’s ACG line.

The North Face Trail Escape Collection CREDIT: Peter Verry

Trail Runners

Most brands have a trail running shoe in their lineup. Saucony will deliver the Mad River in the fall, boasting breathable engineered mesh on the upper, bootie construction and the brand’s Formfit system (puts your foot in the shoe, not on it (contoured Pwrfoam midsole, Everun topsole and insole that molds to your foot). It also features Saucony’s PwrTrac sticky rubber outsole that you can put screws in for winter running and has drainage holes for logging miles during the spring.

Saucony Mad River CREDIT: Peter Verry

