Street Fighter’s Chun-Li Inspires New Sneakers for Video Game Fans

Fans of video games will want to get their hands on this new sneaker collaboration inspired by a classic.

Japanese sportswear brand Onitsuka Tiger has teamed up with the Street Fighter video game franchise on the Mexico 66 SD, a shoe inspired by the game “Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition.”

Onitsuka Tiger x Street Fighter Mexico 66 SD sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy

The new model comes in blue and yellow colorways inspired by the look of the video game’s heroine, Chun-Li. The leather upper boasts a graphic print of the character’s belt, with Onitsuka Tiger and Street Fighter logos adorning the heel flaps.

Onitsuka Tiger x Street Fighter Mexico 66 SD sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy

Fans who pick up the sneakers will receive a product card code that enables them to change Chun-Li’s apparel to Onitsuka Tiger clothing and the Mexico 66 SD shoe on “Street Fighter V.”

A poster teasing the Onitsuka Tiger x Street Fighter collaboration.

This isn’t the first time a video game has teamed up with a footwear company, and it’s not even new for the Street Fighter franchise. A “Street Fighter II” pattern was done in a high-top silhouette in 2017, designed by Philadelphia sneaker boutique Ubiq in collaboration with the game’s manufacturer, Capcom.

Only 5,000 pairs of the Mexico 66 SD will be sold. The kicks go to market on Saturday and will be available at select Onitsuka Tiger outlets.

Watch the video below to see how to clean your sneakers using organic soap.

Want more?

These Are the Most Popular Nikes of All Time, According to Sneaker Experts

Here’s a First Look at the Adidas Yeezy 500 ‘Bone White’

More Undercover x Nike Daybreak Sneakers Are Dropping Soon