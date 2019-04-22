Shoe of the Week: The Swiss Brand Will Have You Feel Like You’re Running on Clouds

Running on clouds is impossible, but On’s fall ’19 Cloudstratus sneaker — our pick for this week’s Shoe of the Week — aims to replicate the feeling.
The Swiss running brand is taking its acclaimed CloudTec cushioning to new heights for its upcoming road-ready release. Past performance models from On have employed one layer of the tech, but the label employed two for the Cloudstratus — one to soften the impact and a second to propel you forward.
Although the advanced cushioning system is a selling point for the Cloudstratus, which is ideal for runners who wear support shoes, it’s not the only thing that makes it special.
The performance style boasts an anatomically oriented lacing system that is designed for both greater forefoot control and ability for customization, and also comes equipped with an asymmetric engineered upper that’s built to move with your foot.
And if you require a lightweight look to hit the streets, you’re in luck: The shoes weigh in at 10.7 ounces and 9.5 ounces for men (size 8.5) and women (size 7), respectively.
Although the company is less than a decade old, it has earned the respect of runners worldwide. In a 2017 interview with FN, On co-founder David Allemann explained how the brand solved a problem that others in the marketplace have ignored.
“Runners always had to decide whether to go out in a comfortable training shoe or a fast racing shoe. On’s [CloudTec] technology combines both,” Allemann said. “Other brands worked with materials to provide a great running sensation, but we came up with hollow pods that distort for a soft landing and become firm for a powerful push-off.”
