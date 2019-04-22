Shoe of the Week: The Swiss Brand Will Have You Feel Like You’re Running on Clouds

Running on clouds is impossible, but On’s fall ’19 Cloudstratus sneaker — our pick for this week’s Shoe of the Week — aims to replicate the feeling.

The Swiss running brand is taking its acclaimed CloudTec cushioning to new heights for its upcoming road-ready release. Past performance models from On have employed one layer of the tech, but the label employed two for the Cloudstratus — one to soften the impact and a second to propel you forward.

Although the advanced cushioning system is a selling point for the Cloudstratus, which is ideal for runners who wear support shoes, it’s not the only thing that makes it special.