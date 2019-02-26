13-Year-Old Soccer Talent Olivia Moultrie Goes Pro, Signs With Nike

Welcome Nike’s latest recruit: Olivia Moultrie.

The soccer talent, who accepted a scholarship offer two years ago to play at the University of North Carolina, turned down her collegiate opportunity to sign on with sports agency Wasserman Media Group and land a contract with Nike.

She’s only 13 years old.

The multiyear endorsement deal effectively launches Moultrie’s already flourishing young career in the sport. Although no details on the terms of her contract with Nike have been disclosed, a New York Times story revealed that her agent said it was worth more than a four-year scholarship at a top university, which is valued at an estimated $300,000.

The wunderkind, who has competed in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy, also became the first girl to play for a boys’ team in the country. Hailing from Santa Clarita, Calif., Moultrie gained national — even worldwide — attention with her inclusion in Nike’s “Dream Crazier” ad, led on-camera by tennis legend Serena Williams, which aired during the Oscars on Sunday night.

It’s not the first time Moultrie has partnered with the sportswear giant. Last year, she was featured in a local promotional ad for Nike’s “Just Do It” campaign.

“My crazy dream is to be the best soccer player ever,” she said in the video. “I want to be known as a great player — not just for a girl, but a great footballer… It should always just be about the soccer — not about whether you’re a girl or a boy, it’s about whether you can play.”

