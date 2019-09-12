Detailed Look at Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike Dunk Low in ‘University Gold’

Virgil Abloh’s Nike collaborations will continue to pile on after images of a new Off-White x Nike Dunk sneaker surfaced earlier this week. Thanks to Instagram user @hanzuying, fans now have a detailed look at the Off-White x Nike Dunk Low in “University Gold.”

This latest style is expected to be part of a three-sneaker collection that’s rumored to include “Pine Green” and “University Red” makeups. Similar to what Abloh has done with many of his past Nike releases, the red-hot designer puts his own spin on this classic by introducing an intricate lacing system covering the middle of the upper. The pair is executed with a vibrant gold leather material while contrasted by navy blue overlays throughout. Giving the kicks a vintage look is a deconstructed tongue with a throwback-inspired Nike tongue tag. Additional details include co-branding printed on the medial side of the shoe while “Shoelace” branding is found on the laces. Finishing off the look is a white midsole and a navy rubber outsole.

According to the Instagram account, only 34,000 pairs are expected to be available when it arrives at select Nike retailers sometime in October for $170, but official release info surrounding the upcoming Off-White x Nike Dunk Low collection has yet to be announced by Nike or Abloh.

