A Potential Third Colorway for Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike Dunk Low Collab Surfaces

In addition to last month’s teasers surrounding Virgil Abloh’s upcoming Nike Dunk Low collaboration, a first-look at the potential third and final colorway has come to light.

A preview of the previously-unseen makeup comes courtesy of @ovrundrshp and @spicychickenwings on Instagram, which is executed with a gold-based leather upper that’s contrasted by navy blue accents on the overlays, including on the side’s Swoosh branding. Abloh puts his spin the classic Dunks by covering the entire upper with an intricate lacing system seen in orange. Additional details include Off-White’s signature branding printed on the medial side.

Along with the gold/navy makeup, the newest pair is expected to be joined by the “Pine Green” and “University Red” colorways that are rumored to release sometime in October, but the official release information for the Off-White x Nike Dunk Low collabs have yet to be announced by Nike.

In related news, an Off-White x Nike Waffle Racer collection is also expected to be launching soon.

