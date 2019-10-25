Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike Dunk Collaboration Is Now Rumored to Release in December

Fans who have been anticipating the release of Virgil Abloh’s upcoming Nike Dunk Low collaboration may have to wait a bit longer after new reports suggesting that its release date, previously expected to be in November, has been pushed back.

According to Instagram user py_rates, fans may need to wait until December before they will be able to get their hands on the collaborative kicks. As a refresher, three colorways of the Off-White x Nike Dunk Low are expected to be featured in the set, including a “Pine Green,” University Gold” and “University Red” makeups. Unlike the traditional Dunk that fans are accustomed to seeing, Abloh puts his spin on the model by adding signature details. Some of the treatments include lacing on top of the traditional setup, co-branding printed on the medial side, a small orange tab on the lateral side and the words “SHOELACES” printed by the aglets.

The trio of Off-White x Nike Dunk Lows is scheduled to release on Dec. 20, but the official announcement has yet to be confirmed by Abloh or Nike. Pairs are expected to retail for $170 each.

