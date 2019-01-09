The Shoe Surgeon Merges the Off-White Air Max 97 and Air Jordan 1 Into a $3,500 Sneaker

As only he can do, Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Chambrone has merged two beloved sneakers to make a luxurious custom. And unlike many others that he shows off, this pair is available for purchase.

For his latest custom sneaker, Chambrone paired the “Menta” Nike Air Max 97 designed by Virgil Abloh and the iconic Air Jordan 1.

The Shoe Surgeon “Lux” Menta Air Jordan 1 CREDIT: The Shoe Surgeon

The eye-catching look is executed with Paloma gray matte python paired with hits of light gray suede. Other luxurious materials employed by Chambrone include the style’s white Japanese plonge leather lining. Also, the sneakers feature smooth calf leather Swoosh branding on the upper that’s hand-painted with green, blue and red hues.

A closeup of the premium materials used on the Shoe Surgeon “Lux” Menta Air Jordan 1. CREDIT: The Shoe Surgeon

The Shoe Surgeon’s “Lux” Menta Air Jordan 1 custom will be available for purchase via Theshoesurgeon.com on Saturday starting at 8 p.m. PT. The sneakers will come with a $3,500 price tag.

Chambrone wore a pair of the ultra-limited look court side Jan. 4 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles when the Lakers faced the New York Knicks.

Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Chambrone, second from right, in the “Lux” Menta Air Jordan 1 custom. CREDIT: The Shoe Surgeon

Want more?

How Sneaker Customizer Dominic Chambrone Became The Shoe Surgeon

Inside The Shoe Surgeon’s Shoe School

How Sneaker Customizer The Shoe Surgeon Built His Business